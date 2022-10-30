Russian agents hacked former UK PM Liz Truss’ phone: Report

During her time as the UK’s foreign minister, Liz Truss’ personal phone was hacked by alleged Putin-affiliated agents, according to a report in the Daily Mail on Saturday. Truss, a former British prime minister who served for only 44 days amid a severe economic crisis brought on by her tax cuts, was the victim of this hacking.

In addition to receiving private messages from Kwasi Kwarteng, a close friend of Truss who ultimately rose to the position of finance minister, the Russian spies also had access to top-secret information about negotiations with international allies, according to the study. When Liz Truss ran for and won the leadership of the Conservative Party, the hack was uncovered.

According to the article, the messages are thought to have discussed Russia’s war in Ukraine and included information regarding military supplies. In addition, Liz Truss and Kwarteng also criticised former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the messages. The report also stated that there was a chance of blackmail as a result of the mails that got into the hands of foreigners.

Liz Truss left a stagnant economy in her wake after holding the unfavourable record of being prime minister for only 44 days. George Canning previously held the record for the shortest tenure as prime minister, serving for just 119 days before passing away on August 8, 1827.