‘This too shall pass’: Samantha Prabhu reveals being diagnosed with Myositis | Read on..

Mumbai: South Indian superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently revealed that she is diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called ‘Myositis’; the 35-year-old diva broke her silence on her health update via her latest social media post. On Saturday, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself, sitting on a couch with an IV drip connected to her wrist.

In the picture, a microphone was in front of the actor as she watched the Yashodha trailer while facing away from the camera. Samantha made a heart-shaped hand gesture, but she kept her face hidden. ‘Your response to the ‘Yashodha’ trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front’, she captioned the post.

She further wrote, ‘Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. THIS TOO SHALL PASS’.

Reacting to the post, her fans, family and friends from the industry poured immense love in the comment section. Actor Shriya Saran wrote, ‘Love and light to you, you are amazing always’. Bollywood divas Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor dropped hearts in the comment section. Whereas, Raj & DK commented, ‘Welcome back Sam!!’ Raashii Khanna said, ‘Take care sam!!’ Gajraj Rao wrote, ‘Get well soon’.

Earlier, there were numerous rumours that Samantha had flown out of India for medical treatment because she was ill. The trailer of Samantha’s starrer ‘Yashoda’ was released earlier this week. The trailer features Samantha as the surrogate mother Yashoda, unfolding the secrets of a serious medical crime with courage. She enrols on Eva, a company that’s helping people fulfil their dreams of becoming parents through surrogacy. However, the route to embracing parenthood comes with a lot of challenges. Shot in Tamil and Telugu, Yashoda will be dubbed and released in three additional languages – Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam, making the broadest pan-India release for a female-led film.

Helmed by Hari and Harish, ‘Yashoda’ will release on 11th November 2022. Besides Samantha, the film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, Samantha will also be seen in an upcoming romantic film ‘Kushi’ alongside actor Vijay Deverakonda which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2022.