After Lula’s election, Xi is prepared to take China-Brazil relations ‘to new level.’

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won the Brazilian presidential election on Monday, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping hailed the nation ‘new victories.’

In a message of congratulations, Xi stated, ‘I am willing to cooperate with president-elect Lula to create cooperative plans from a strategic height and long-term perspective, and advance the China-Brazil comprehensive strategic cooperation to a new level.’

Strengthening bilateral ties would ‘contribute to maintaining regional and global peace and stability, and fostering joint development and prosperity,’ according to President Xi.

China and Brazil are both members of the BRICS bloc of developing nations, which Beijing views as a potential check on an American-dominated global order.

Zhao Lijian, a spokeswoman for the Chinese foreign ministry, praised the ‘abundant successes’ of bilateral cooperation on Monday.

At a routine press conference, Mr. Zhao stated that China ‘wishes the country of Brazil new victories in its growth.’