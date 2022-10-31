America starts large air drills in collaboration with South Korea

On Monday, the United States and South Korea started one of their biggest joint military air drills, with hundreds of jets from both sides simulating attacks around the clock for more than a week.

The U.S. Air Force said in a statement last week that the operation, codenamed Vigilant Storm, will go until Friday and involve around 240 warplanes flying 1,600 sorties. It was added that this year’s event had the most missions ever.

Joint exercises have been denounced by Pyongyang as an invasion practise and evidence of hostile tactics by Washington and Seoul. North Korea has launched missiles, engaged in aviation exercises, and blasted artillery into the ocean in protest of recent drills.

The allies claim that such training is necessary to combat possible threats from North Korea, which has conducted a record number of missile launches this year and has started making preparations to resume nuclear testing for the first time since 2017.