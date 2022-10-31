Amit Shah offers condolences to the victims of the Morbi bridge collapse

On Monday, Amit Shah, the union’s minister of home affairs, expressed grief over the lives lost after a cable bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi district collapsed. His comments were made while he was present at an event to launch a run in Delhi to commemorate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first home minister, on his 147th birth anniversary.

Participants in the ‘Run for Unity,’ which started at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in the nation’s capital, included athletes, enthusiasts, and members of the central police forces. Among those present at the occasion were President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

In his inaugural speech, Shah mentioned the ‘unfortunate incident in Gujarat’s Morbi last night’ which claimed the lives of several people. ‘First of all, I express condolences to the families of all those who died in the unfortunate incident. May all those who died, rest in peace,’ he added.

Even though rescue efforts are still ongoing at the scene, the dead toll from the Morbi bridge collapse reached at least 132 on Monday morning. Teams from the Indian Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, Navy, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) as well as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have all been sent to the area. 40 people were reported dead shortly after the incident, but the number quickly increased, according to Gujarat’s home minister Harsh Sanghavi, after rescue workers pulled more bodies from the Machchhu river bed in an overnight operation.

He added that the incident has been the subject of a criminal investigation, and those found guilty will face harsh punishment.