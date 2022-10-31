China releases the first inhalable COVID vaccination

A new type of COVID-19 vaccination that is provided via inhalation rather than injection was this week introduced in Shanghai, the commercial city of China, in what is thought to be a first for the globe.

In September, Chinese authorities gave the CanSino Biologics (6185.HK) vaccination the go-ahead to be used as a booster.

The vaccine is currently being administered to the first patients; it is taken by mouth from a container that resembles a take-out coffee cup and has a short mouthpiece.

According to Dr. Zhao Hui, chief medical officer at Shanghai United Family Hospital Pudong, ‘our body’s first line of defence is the mucus membrane of our respiratory system. We want that to be immediately stimulated to increase immunity and utilising the inhaled vaccine does that.’

The new vaccination, which will be administered alongside standard injection doses, is being given by several hospitals, including his.

Erwin Loh, chief medical officer at St Vincents Health Australia, commented on what he claimed to be a first application of the technology. He said that the introduction of inhaled vaccines was significant not only for their potential to prevent infection but also for their potential to reduce vaccine hesitancy.