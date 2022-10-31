Concerned by the suicide assault, China and Pakistan collaborate on investigation

Three Chinese teachers and their local driver were killed by a highly educated female suicide bomber in Karachi in April. She targeted citizens of Pakistan’s key ally and sought to sour a relationship on which Islamabad’s financial survival largely depends.

The setback put at risk a significant portion of Beijing’s Belt and Road infrastructure programme, a $65 billion system of ports, pipelines, and highways in Pakistan that will link China to the Arabian Sea and support Islamabad’s economic growth and modernization.

After a young, educated mother from a wealthy household detonated herself in an attack caught on CCTV and carried on local news networks, separatists from the huge, destitute Pakistani province of Balochistan claimed credit for the assault.

The rebels threatened China to leave Pakistan or face further bloodshed in a video posted on social media.

Although it has been months since the incident, Pakistani authorities are still extremely concerned.