Despite Moscow’s withdrawal from the agreement, grain ships continue to sail as missiles are being fired at Ukraine.

Despite suspending its participation in a U.N. programme to safely export grain from the conflict zone, ships brought grain into Ukrainian ports on Monday, suggesting Moscow had refrained from reimposing a blockade that might have contributed to world hunger.

As Russia renewed its aerial attacks, air raid sirens sounded throughout Ukraine, and explosions in Kyiv sent black smoke into the sky. According to Ukrainian officials, an attack on the energy infrastructure resulted in the loss of power.

The military of Ukraine claimed to have intercepted 44 out of 50 Russian missiles. However, attacks on the capital’s pumping infrastructure left 80 percent of Kyiv without running water, according to authorities, who added that they intended to rapidly restore it. According to reports, there were two injuries in the Kyiv area.

Even then, it appeared that at least one disastrous situation had been averted for the time being with the restart of food exports from Ukrainian ports. After Russia declared on Saturday that it was halting its participation in the U.N.-backed programme that escorts cargo ships through the Black Sea, international diplomats had feared that Moscow would reimpose an embargo on Ukrainian grain.