iPhone production dims after Chinese Covid curbs

In China, the iPhone production plant’s ability to produce iPhones in November may decline by as much as 30%, and Taiwan-based Foxconn, formerly known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, is attempting to increase output at a factory in Shenzhen to make up for the shortfall.

The situation at the Zhengzhou facility was being brought under control, according to Foxconn, which also said it will coordinate backup production with other sites to lessen any potential effects.

The Disney Resort in Shanghai immediately stopped operating on Monday to comply with COVID-19 preventive procedures, and all guests were obliged to stay until they received a negative test result.