Mumbai police apprehend conman who defrauded individuals of goods worth Rs. 1.57 lakh; accomplice flees the scene

A 38-year-old Thane resident was detained by the Santacruz police station in Mumbai for defrauding several persons of their jewellery and other gold items. The habitual adulterer also pretended to be a government employee, which put him in the police’s crosshairs. The arrested suspect, Zahidali Javedali Jafri, and his eluded accomplice defrauded a number of people of their priceless possessions.

The complainant was strolling on Juhu Tara Road on the day of the event, October 29, when Jafri and his fugitive companion stopped her and demanded that she take off the two gold rings she was wearing because they were unsafe.

They feigned to assist her in keeping it secure, but the other accused used the commotion and made off with the rings. Bystanders assisted in capturing one suspect and turning him over to police after the victim raised the alarm.

Jafri may have been involved in defrauding other people at banks under the guise of assisting them in cash withdrawals, said the police.

Two gold rings, a two-wheeler, a phone, and a false chain, all worth a total of Rs. 1.57 lacs, have so far been found by the police. Jafri has a history of cheating, with cases against him in Pune, Gujarat, and numerous police stations in Mumbai. He has been remanded to police custody.