Next Mexico is now the new battlefield of American abortion wars

The next frontline of the abortion war in the United States is on the isolated plains of New Mexico, where two conservative communities want to criminalise the operation even though it is still legal in the state following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Activists and medical professionals claim that the strategic location of the towns of Clovis and Hobbs, which are close to the Texas border to the east but do not even have abortion clinics, makes them important. One of the first states to practically outlaw abortion was Texas, where those who perform the procedure risk up to life in jail.

Most Texas women can presently go to Albuquerque, which is the closest abortion facility in New Mexico; it takes four hours to get there from Clovis and five hours to get there from Hobbs.

When the anti-abortion ordinances were being discussed at recent city commission meetings in Hobbs and Clovis, Reuters was present. One of the biggest independent abortion providers in the country told Reuters that the legal developments had made it think twice about opening a clinic in eastern New Mexico.