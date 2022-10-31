Rahul Gandhi on the collapse of the Morbi Bridge: ‘Don’t Want To Politicize It’

Rahul Gandhi, the head of the Congress, stated today that any attempt to politicise the bridge collapse in Morbi, Gujarat, would be disrespectful to those who lost their lives in the disaster.

The former Congress President was asked who he believed was accountable for the disaster in Morbi while he was present at an event that was taking place in conjunction with the Congress party’s ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is now travelling through Telangana.

Mr. Gandhi responded by saying: ‘I don’t want to make this tragedy political. There have been fatalities. They are being rude by doing it. I won’t do that, therefore.’

Today, Mr. Gandhi and the Bharat Jodo Yatra participants observed a two-minute silence in honour of those who lost their lives when the bridge fell.

The British-era bridge collapsed just one week after it underwent restoration, killing at least 141 people. Yesterday at 6:42 pm, 200 kilometres from Ahmedabad, the suspension bridge collapsed as 500 people allegedly gathered there to perform rites related to the Chhath Puja.

‘Several women and children were reportedly on the nearly 150-year-old bridge when its supporting cables broke, sending dozens of them plummeting into the Machchhu River below,’ stated eyewitnesses.