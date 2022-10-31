Rahul Gandhi says, No ground support for AAP in Gujarat, Congress will sweep poll

Rahul Gandhi declared today that the Congress will win the upcoming Gujarat state assembly elections, claiming that there is ‘massive’ anti-incumbency against the BJP in the state and that the Aam Aadmi Party has simply generated buzz through commercials and has little support on the ground.

During his Bharat Jodo Yatra, he stated at a press conference in Telangana, ‘We are a solid party in Gujarat.’ Gandhi projected that the Congress will win the elections in Gujarat because it is properly conducting its campaign. ‘The AAP is only in the air. It has nothing on the ground,’ according to news source PTI.

‘There is massive anti-incumbency. The media has created a buzz based on the advertisements given by AAP. The Congress party is a solid party in Gujarat and is going to win the election there,’ he said. ‘The fight in India is between two ideologies. One which is seeking to divide the nation and the other is trying to bring the nation together. The line is very clear and it is important that the Opposition works together harmoniously to defeat the ideology of the RSS and the BJP,’ he added.

One perspective on the BJP is that it is a political party. That is a very superficial appraisal of the party. The BJP is actually a very potent emotion that pervades both the RSS and BJP leadership. And on the surface, that feeling is hatred. They promote hatred, Rahul Gandhi slammed the saffron party in a scathing attack.