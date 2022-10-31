Twitter In Round 1 Of Job Cuts, Plans To Fire 25% Of Workforce: Report

As part of what is anticipated to be a first round of layoffs, Twitter, which was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk last week, plans to fire a quarter of its staff, says a story in the Washington Post on Monday, citing a source familiar with the situation.

The negotiations about the job reduction were reportedly spearheaded by celebrity attorney Alex Spiro, a longtime Musk legal counsel.

According to a regulatory filing, Twitter had over 7,000 workers at the end of 2021, with roughly 2,000 people making up a quarter of the total.

Musk refuted a New York Times allegation that he had fired Twitter workers before November 1 in order to avoid having to pay out stock grants on that day.

A request for comment from Reuters did not receive a response right away from Twitter.

Musk sacked Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and Chief Legal Affairs and Policy Officer Vijaya Gadde on Thursday after a six-month, $44 billion buyout saga of the social media network was completed.