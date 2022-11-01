According to Arvind Kejriwal, the collapse of the Gujarat Bridge was caused by massive corruption.

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, today attributed the collapse of the Morbi bridge in Gujarat on widespread corruption and offered prayers for the victims.

134 people were killed when the suspension bridge over the Machchhu River in Morbi, Gujarat, collapsed on Sunday evening, according to a senior police official.

In the wake of such a significant occurrence, he further requested that the Gujarat administration quit and that quick assembly elections be held.

During a press conference, he remarked, ‘The Morbi bridge collapse was the product of huge corruption and I pray for the victims. Why was a watchmaking firm that had no experience with bridge construction allowed to do so?’

Mr. Kejriwal questioned, ‘Was it because contracts were provided to friends and family?’

In addition, the AAP leader claimed that the BJP is having trouble in Gujarat because the Aam Aadmi Party is there to oppose it in the next elections.