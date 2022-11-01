As Netanyahu tries to make comeback, Israel’s election in tight race.

Tuesday marked the start of Israel’s fifth election in less than four years, with former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu running for re-election in a contest that is likely to focus on the far-right party, which has grown from the margins to become a potential coalition kingmaker.

Voter apathy following years of impasse may reduce turnout, but the ultra-nationalist Religious Zionism bloc and its fiery co-leader Itamar Ben-Gvir have boosted support, igniting the campaign.

Netanyahu, who has been prime minister of Israel for the longest time, is currently facing corruption charges, which he denies, but his right-wing Likud party is still anticipated to end up with the most seats in parliament.

The 120-seat Knesset requires 61 seats for a majority, but according to last week’s final opinion polls, he is still short of that number. This raises the possibility of additional elections as well as weeks of coalition negotiations.

