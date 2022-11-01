BCCI announces Indian team for upcoming ODI, Test series

Mumbai: The BCCI(Board of Control for Cricket in India) Selection Committee has announced the Indian squad for the upcoming ODI and Test series against Bangladesh. Rohit Sharma will lead the team for both ODI and Test series. KL Rahul is named as the vice captain.

India will tour Bangladesh for 3 ODIs and 2 Tests. The first ODI of the series will be played on December 4th, while the next 2 ODIs will be played on December 7th and December 10th respectively. The 2-match Test series will begin from December 14th and the second Test will begin from December 22nd.

India’s squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal

India’s squad for Bangladesh Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav

India will play 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs in New Zealand in November. The 3-match T20I series kickstarts in Wellington on November 18th while the 3-match ODI series begins in Auckland on November 25th.

India’s squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

India’s squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik