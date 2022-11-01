Brazilian court orders the removal of obstacles; Bolsonaro remains silent about election’s outcome

While the far-right leader remained silent in response to the outcome, Brazil’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered police to remove a large number of roadblocks erected by President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters to protest his loss in the presidential election.

In response to Bolsonaro’s defeat to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a runoff election on Sunday, protests have spread to 23 of Brazil’s 26 states, according to the Federal Highway Police (PRF). Truckers are reportedly blocking highways at 271 points, either entirely or partially. Another 192 roadblocks, according to the police, had been removed.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes demanded that the PRF dismantle all of the blockades, which were primarily organised by truckers, a key supporter of the Bolsonaro administration who has benefited from the government’s reduction of diesel prices.

Videos calling for a military takeover were posted online by some truckers to prevent Lula, a leftist who presided over Brazil from 2003 to 2010, from taking office.

Bolsonaro has not called the president-elect or conceded the election more than 36 hours after his loss.