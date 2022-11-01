Chinese President asks communist Vietnam to ‘never let anyone interfere’ with their development

Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly told the visiting leader of Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party on Monday that both countries and parties should ‘never let anyone interfere’ with their growth. This is according to state broadcaster CCTV.

At a time when tensions between China and the West were high, particularly with the United States over Taiwan, the situation in the Ukraine, trade and other issues, China issued a confident warning against foreign involvement.

Before taking part in a televised greeting ceremony in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, President Xi and Nguyen Phu Trong clasped hands and hugged. Despite China’s ongoing devotion to Covid lockdowns, Xi and another leader had an extremely close interaction.

Trong’s visit marked the first by a foreign head of state since Xi was chosen for a record-breaking third term as General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party during its 20th party meeting this month.

‘The development of the cause of human progress is a long and tortuous process, and the development of socialist countries faces a very complicated international environment and serious risks and challenges,’ Xi said, according to CCTV.

‘The Chinese and Vietnamese parties should persist in working for the happiness of the people and the progress of mankind, push forward socialist modernization with all their might, and never let anyone interfere with our progress or let any force shake the institutional foundation of our development,’ he added.