Gautham Karthik confirms relationship with Manjima Mohan; Pens heartfelt note | See post

Chennai: Actor Gautham Karthik, who is the son of popular actor Karthik, has penned an adorable post for actress Manjima Mohan in which he has made it clear that they intend to become life partners.

Taking to Instagram, Gautham Karthik wrote: ‘What happens when the right person comes into your life? Most people would say that you would be filled with love the moment you set your eyes on them, your stomach will feel like there are butterflies flying around inside. Your heart would sing for joy etc…etc… Manjima Mohan, our journey has been different for sure, lol. We started by always pranking each other, always bickering and arguing about the silliest of things. Even our friends couldn’t stand our arguments’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautham Karthik (@gauthamramkarthik)

‘But little did I know that you were creating a bond, a beautiful bond between us. I decided to name this bond as ‘friendship’ at first. But it was stronger than that…You kept growing it… I named it as ‘best-friends’. But it grew stronger than that too… You kept nurturing it daily… You grew it stronger and stronger day by day’, he added.

Talking about how he has evolved over the years because of this bond, he continued, ‘You’ve made ME stronger and stronger day by day than I ever believed I possibly could be. You stood by my side when I was at my worst, never losing faith in who I could be. You always push me forward in life, never letting me give up, always staying positive for me, never letting me doubt my self or my self worth’.

Expressing his feelings for the actress, Gautham Karthik wrote, ‘I have a peace in my heart now that I’ve never felt before, and that’s all because of what you have nourished in my life. I don’t believe that even the word ‘Love’ is sufficient to describe the bond you have created for us’. He also expressed his gratitude for the special bond: ‘I know that with you by my side, I can face anything that life can throw at me. I’m extremely grateful that you have chosen to share this special bond with me, my love’.

Gautham concluded by declaring, ‘Now let me do my part by making sure I earn your love every day and nurture and grow this bond till the very end! I love you with all of my heart! I can’t wait for us to start our journey together as one’.