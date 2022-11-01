India reports second-highest GST collection in October

New Delhi: Union Finance Ministry revealed that the country has reported second-highest Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in last month. GST revenue surged by 16% to Rs 1,51,718 crore in October.

The GST collection had touched a record high of nearly Rs 1.68 lakh crore in April. In October last year, the revenues stood at over Rs 1.30 lakh crore.

The monthly gross GST collections have remained over the Rs 1.4-lakh-crore mark for the eighth straight month and above the Rs 1.5-lakh-crore mark for the second time since it was introduced.

Out of the total GST collection, CGST was at Rs 26,039 crore, SGST at Rs 33,396 crore, IGST at Rs 81,778 crore (including Rs37,297 crore collected on import of goods) and cess at Rs 10,505 crore (including Rs 825 crore collected on import of goods).