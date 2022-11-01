Indian friend of Elon Musk stands up for Tesla CEO after Parag Agrawal is fired

Elon Musk has been defended by Pranay Pathole, a software engineer from Pune who is well-known for his strange relationship with Musk. According to him, the criticism of Musk is ‘unfair.’

‘Elon is one of this generation’s top engineers. The man is using AI to address existential risk, reusable rockets, traffic, and free expression. He inspires me,’ he wrote.

Since 2018, Musk has communicated often with the Indian software engineer Pathole, responding to his hundreds of tweets and private messages with newsworthy business updates and even life advice. When Pathole had his first journey overseas, he had the chance to see Musk in person. He is getting ready to start a master’s programme in business analytics in the US.

The CEO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal, and a few other top employees were removed shortly after Musk took control of the company. Several folks don’t seem to agree with the choice.

Elon Musk, the head of SpaceX, announced that he would lead Twitter, the social media company he recently acquired for $44 billion. Wall Street analysts warned that this decision could wear out the billionaire.

Musk asserted that Twitter could not just rely on advertising to meet its costs and that implementing a fee was the only way to deter trolls and automated accounts from using the network. In a previous tweet, Stephen King stated that he would not be willing to pay the $20 monthly fee to keep his Twitter verified badge. How about $8? he enquired.

Since the takeover, which ended last week, Musk has moved swiftly to impose his mark on the social media platform. For months, Musk criticised Twitter for being slow to roll out product updates or remove spam accounts.

Two people with knowledge of the matter claim that his teams began holding meetings with some employees to examine Twitter’s software code and understand how various parts of the site functioned.