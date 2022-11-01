Retail inflation for industrial workers surge in September

New Delhi: Data released by Union Labour Ministry revealed that the retail inflation for industrial workers surged in the country. The inflation rose to 6.49% in September. It was at 5.85% in August 2022. The sharp rise in prices of certain food items is the main reason for this.

‘Year-on-year inflation for the month (of September 2022) stood at 6.49% compared to 5.85% for the previous month (August, 2022) and 4.40% during the corresponding month (September 2021) a year before,’ a labour ministry statement said.

The food inflation stood at 7.76% in September. It was at 6.46% in August and 2.26% during the corresponding month a year ago.

The All-India CPI-IW (Consumer Price Index-Industrial Workers) for September, 2022 increased by 1.1 points and stood at 131.3 points. It was 130.2 points in August 2022. The rise in price of rice, wheat atta, buffalo milk, dairy milk, poultry/chicken, carrot, cauliflower, green coriander leaves, onion, potato, tomato, vada, idli, dosa etc are responsible for the rise in index.

Labour Bureau, an attached office of the Ministry of Labour & Employment, has been compiling Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers every month on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets spread over 88 industrially important centres in the country. The index is compiled for 88 centres and All-India and is released on the last working day of the succeeding month.