Russian attacks target Ukraine’s energy sector; EU to assist

European Union Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said during a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday that the EU is looking into ways to increase assistance for Ukraine’s energy sector, which has been harmed by weeks of Russian attacks.

She tweeted, ‘I am in Kyiv today to help scale up support to the Ukraine energy sector.’ ‘I have personally seen the extent of the devastation in Ukraine, and I’m doing everything I can to increase financial, technical, and practical assistance.’

As winter approaches, Simson described Russia’s attacks as ‘a cruel & inhumane tactic to cause human suffering.’

Institutions within the EU, member states, international organisations, and private donors will all need to contribute additional funding, she said.

Following weeks of Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, particularly power plants, the Commissioner travelled to Kyiv.