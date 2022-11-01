Shanghai Disney guests advised to stay at home, Foxconn increases bonuses

As police rushed to track down contacts connected to a COVID-positive lady whose visit to the city’s Disney Resort forced its temporary lockdown, some Shanghai residents received new stay-at-home orders and required testing letters on Tuesday.

In the meantime, as China’s strict zero-COVID policy continues to take a toll on the world’s No. 2 economy, Apple iPhone manufacturer Foxconn in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou announced a significant increase in bonuses to stop an exodus of workers frightened by coronavirus curbs at its massive facility there.

Shanghai, China’s commercial centre, is experiencing an increase in unease as a result of the country’s daily local case count reaching 2,719, which is still a low number by international standards but is the highest level since August 17. This has caused other cities like Guangzhou and Dandong to tighten security, although Zhengzhou unexpectedly eased its quasi-lockdown.

On Monday, the Shanghai Disney Resort immediately closed its doors, confining all guests inside until they had tested negative for the virus several hours later.