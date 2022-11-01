Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher for fourth day in a row

Mumbai: Domestic benchmark indices ended higher in the Indian equity markets for fourth day in a row. BSE Sensex ended at 61,121.35, up by 374.76 points or 0.62%. NSE Nifty settled at 18,145.40, higher by 133.20 points or 0.74% . About 1765 shares have advanced, 1579 shares declined, and 129 shares remained unchanged in the Indian share market.

The top gainers in the market were Adani Enterprises, Divis Labs, NTPC, Power Grid Corp and Grasim Industries. Top losers in the markets were Axis Bank, UPL, Eicher Motors, Reliance Industries and Maruti Suzuki.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 146 trains today: Full list

Among sectors, Power, Metal, Pharma and Information Technology indices up 2% each, while Realty index up 1%. The BSE midcap index rose 1% and smallcap index up 0.26%.