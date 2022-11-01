UAE launches multiple-entry tourist visa for Dh100

Dubai: UAE has launched multiple-entry tourist visas for Dh100. The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) has started accepting applications for multiple-entry tourist visas from fans attending the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Football fans with ‘Hayya’ card can apply for the visa on the ICP website. They have to browse through public services on the website for ‘visa for Hayya card holders’, fill their data and pay the fees. With the visa, World Cup fans can enter the Emirates multiple times over a period of 90 days. The visa fee has been reduced to a one-time charge of Dh100. It can be extended for another 90 days, with regular fees applied.

Hayya card is personalised document required by people to attend any of the World Cup matches. FIFA World Cup will be held from November 20 to December 18.