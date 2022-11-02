16-year-old Mumbai resident dies while playing hide-and-seek in lift

On Friday, a 16-year-old girl lost her life while participating in a game of hide-and-seek in the Mankhurd area of Mumbai. The incident occurred when the victim stuck her head inside the elevator’s window-like entrance. The lift then started to drop, striking her in the head, immediately killing her.

Reshma Kharavi, the victim, was visiting her grandmother to celebrate Diwali when the incident occurred. Reshma was playing hide-and-seek with her friends. When the elevator struck her in the head, she was looking for her friends in the window-like opening.

Her family has charged negligence on the part of the housing society’s managers. The deceased’s father, Ravi Kharavi, stated that glass should have been installed in the window by the housing society to avoid accidents.

The family members have made a police report. Police have made two arrests and are continuing their investigation. The chairman and secretary of the housing society have been arrested in this matter, according to senior police inspector Mahadev Koli of the Mankhurd police station, and they are being questioned.