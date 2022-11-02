Billion-dollar club entry; It’s now Maaza’s turn to become a billionaire!

By 2024, the Coca-Cola juice brand Maaza is anticipated to reach the $1 billion mark. Coca-Cola in India is also considering using ONDC as a gateway to expand its e-commerce footprint in the nation. In order to promote premiumization, the corporation also wants to provide additional alternatives for health drinks. Thums Up and Sprite, two of the company’s brands, have previously succeeded in this regard.

Up till August 2022, Maaza’s retail sales were Rs 3,000 crore, and the business expects to end the year with between Rs 4,500 and Rs 5,000. According to Ray, the cost of goods has been severely challenged since mango prices have reached unusually high levels. In terms of its e-commerce strategy, Coca-Cola will concentrate on the B2B market, making sure that all of its channel partners can place orders for goods from the firm online.

According to Ray, the 2.4% of Coca-Cola sales that come from e-commerce have increased in the previous few years. As opposed to a direct-to-consumer channel, he said that the firm is concentrating on B2B and B2C platforms, notably rapid commerce and food aggregators. Smaller packets make up a growing percentage of the company’s total revenue mix—nearly 55% in fact. A 2L box costs Rs 99 while a 250 ml bottle costs Rs 20. Because Indians are growing more health aware and want to drink fewer servings, Ray claimed that Coca-Cola is concentrating more on smaller packs than large packs in India. Additionally, when inflation increases and people seek to spend less, the business is aiming to ‘keep a magic pricing point’.

Coca-Cola plans to introduce three new Schweppes varieties, including a non-alcoholic mojito, in the upcoming month. It will expand and encompass more than merely producing goods. According to him, ‘It is about growing the existing range, driving the channel penetration, and then increasing the SKUs and packs’.

Ray claimed that there are signs of revival in the rural sector, notwithstanding the worries voiced by the majority of FMCG firms. According to Anand Satyanand Ray, managing director of KPMG India, rural and urban India are currently seeing equal development with indications of a rural sector resurgence. ‘The urban employment market is improving, and many rural residents are moving to cities in search of work, which implies money will return to the countryside’, according to him. The monsoon is generally favourable, save for a few isolated regions.

Coca-Cola has also introduced a new juice that contains honey and is dividing its offerings into categories for high, medium, and low/zero sugar content. Additionally, Coca-Cola will soon introduce a Sprite Zero variant. ‘We are looking at a few additional intriguing categories and plan to enter a couple of them soon’, Ray added.