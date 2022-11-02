Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold surged sharply in the Kerala market. Sovereing gold is trading at Rs 37,480, higher by Rs 200 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at 4685. Yesterday, gold price remained unchanged.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), Gold futures were trading higher by 0.12% or Rs 62 at Rs 50,564 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading higher by 0.20 or Rs 115 at Rs 58,961 per kg.

In the international markets, price of spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,650.13 per ounce. US gold futures also gained 0.2% to $1,652.10. Among other precious metals, spot silver fell 0.1% to $19.63 per ounce, platinum rose 0.4% to $946.18 and palladium was 0.5% higher at $1,889.47.