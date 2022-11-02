Haryana CET applicants not need to pay bus fares.

‘The government would not charge CET candidates for bus fares while they ride in Haryana roads buses,’ said Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

In order to make it easier for CET candidates to get to their exam locations on November 5 and 6, the CM has also urged the general population to travel less during those days. For CET Group C, over 11 lakh individuals have submitted applications.

According to CM Khattar, every effort had been taken to ensure a successful exam. In Haryana, CET will be administered in over 2000 exam centres.

Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Jind, and Nuh are the five districts where candidates are most likely to utilise unethical strategies like copying, according to Khattar.

However, reputable schools in these districts will now build exam centres starting with the following round of exams.

The Haryana Common Eligibility Test (CET) is administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for positions with the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC).

On November 5 and 6, CET for Group C will be conducted in two shifts, with the outcome anticipated by December 15.

A similar CET will be held for the Group D exam after five months.