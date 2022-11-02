IndiGo announces new direct flight service connecting these cities

Mumbai: Low-budget air carrier based in India, IndiGo has announced new direct flight service connecting Mumbai in Maharashtra with Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. The air carrier claimed that the new flight service will promote tourism in Gwalior by increasing tourist footprint in destinations like Gwalior Fort, Jai Vilas Palace, Man Mandir Palace, Suraj Kund, Gopachal Parvat, Padavali and Bateshwar, Tansen Memorial, Sun Temple, and Sarafa Bazaar.

Earlier the airline had launched a direct flight connecting Mumbai and Istanbul in Turkey. The new flight service is in addition to IndiGo’s existing Delhi-Istanbul flights. The direct flight between Mumbai (BOM) and Istanbul (IST) will start from January 1st, 2023. Ticket sales have already started for the flight. Recently, IndiGo signed a codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines.