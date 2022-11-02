Instagram addresses the issue that caused users’ accounts to be suddenly suspended

Users’ Instagram accounts have been restored following last night’s brief outage. The business claimed to have resolved the problem that resulted in the sudden temporary suspension of user accounts. The Meta-owned business has not specified what brought about the problem. Notably, WhatsApp, Instagram’s sibling, experienced a significant outage last week in India and across the globe.

At 6:30 PM IST yesterday, users began to notice troubles with Instagram. Users from India and other countries were impacted, and they complained of a puzzling account suspension mistake.

A member of India Today Tech encountered the same problem and saw that, even clicking on ‘Disagree with decision,’ Instagram did not successfully restore the account. Users have the option to override Instagram’s account suspension decision.

The outage tracker, Downdector, indicated that some Instagram users in India and other nations were having login troubles, while others were having issues with ‘server connections.’

However, the business later acknowledged that a bug was at blame, and Instagram did not proactively suspend any accounts. Instagram stated in a tweet: ‘We’ve resolved this bug now – it was causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in number of followers. Sorry.’