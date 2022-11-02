It’s time to try out ‘Google Lens’: Check out how to use it on Google.com

One of the many artificial intelligence-based services offered by the corporation is Google Lens (AI). Users may determine essential details about items in images with the use of this image recognition technology. Google has integrated Lens into a variety of platforms and apps, and it is now coming to the Google site.

Google’s vice president of engineering, Rajan Patel, who is in charge of the Search experience, Image Search, and Lens, tweeted about the update to the Google homepage. ‘Now from your PC, you can effortlessly ask graphic queries’, the executive tweeted. In the same manner as it does on mobile devices’ search boxes, the Google Lens button may be shown in the search bar.

How to use Google Lens on homepage

You will find a search bar with a microphone and a Google Lens (camera) symbol when you open google.com.

When you tap on the camera icon, a sizable window will appear where you may drag and drop images or upload ones from your desktop.

You may also copy and paste the URL of a picture that interests you to find out more information.

Lens will search for comparable pictures and relevant links for that picture.

You may modify the image’s automated selection to focus your search on a certain object or word.

It should be emphasised that the pertinent elements may contain links to wallpapers, arbitrary photographs, and even internet retailers. The ‘Text’ option reveals the text that is typed within the image. You can choose to copy, listen, translate, or search for a portion or the entire text online once you’ve made your selection. When you wish to copy some text from an item you are reading online into your own notes for later use, you may use this option. The single ‘Convert’ option also enables you to instantly translate any supported text into a different language.

What is Google Lens?

With the use of neural network-based visual analysis, Google Lens is a tool that can translate texts, recognise different plant and animal species, and access other useful information. It was first introduced in 2017 during Google’s annual developer conference, Google I/O, and has since been added to a number of applications, including Google Photos, Google Assistant, the Google app for iOS, and Google Chrome for mobile. Google Photos and Chrome were the first web applications to use Lens.