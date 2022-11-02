Mahzooz Draw: 38 lucky participants share Dh1,000,000

Dubai: 2 Bangladeshi expats based in the UAE won Dh100,000 each in the 100th raffle draw of Mahzooz. Shirajul, a 33-year-old Bangladeshi delivery worker and Rajibul, a 38-year-old mechanical engineer has won the fortune.

38 lucky participants matched 4 out of 5 numbers and shared the second prize of Dh1,000,000 securing Dh26,316 each. 1,608 winners won the third prize of Dh350 by matching 3 out of 5 winning numbers.

Mahzooz draw operated by EWINGS has created 29 multi-millionaires and over 200,000 winners in a span of 2 years. People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to provide drinking water to the needy people . Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.