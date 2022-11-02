More Officials from Twitter resign, decimating top management

According to claims from a person with firsthand knowledge of the situation, officials from Twitter’s top management, including its advertising and marketing chiefs, left the firm in the recent days.

The resignation follow billionaire Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of the business last week, which was followed by his dismissal of CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and head of legal affairs and policy Vijaya Gadde, according to sources cited by Reuters.

The concern of advertisers over how the social media firm would evolve under Musk increased on Tuesday when Sarah Personette, the chief customer officer and head of advertising, announced that she had quit last week.

Dalana Brand, the chief people and diversity officer, said on Tuesday in a LinkedIn post that she had also left her position last week. Nick Caldwell, general manager for core technologies, announced his resignation on Twitter and, by Monday night, had changed his LinkedIn bio to read ‘former Twitter exec.’

According to Reuters, Twitter’s chief marketing officer Leslie Berland, vice president of global sales Jean-Philippe Maheu, and director of product Jay Sullivan have all departed the company. It is not yet known if they had left on their own accord or had been ordered to.