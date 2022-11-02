Musk is no longer the Chief Twit; Responds to Twitter’s complaints hotline instead!

If Twitter has not met your expectations, would you want to file a complaint about it? Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter, is listening intently to your concerns. Aiming to transform the social media platform, Musk just finalised a $44 billion agreement to acquire Twitter. It’s reached the point that he now refers to himself as the operator of the Twitter complaint hotline.

And from last week, that is a change. Alternatively, use the day before. Musk promptly altered his Twitter bio to ‘Chief Twit’ after last week’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter. According to paperwork Twitter just filed with the SEC, Musk is now Twitter’s CEO and is no longer known as the Chief Twit. He has changed to ‘Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator’ instead. Along with altering his bio, he also replaced his previous portrait with a young version of himself clutching a phone.

The new Twitter bio is Musk’s humorous take on the issue, similar to many of his jokes, albeit it’s impossible to tell when he’s kidding and when he’s not. People are tagging Musk and tweeting at him with all kinds of grievances since Musk bought Twitter. Some people want to be unblocked, a few want extra rights or new features, and many are making offensive recommendations.

Because of this, Musk’s new Twitter profile is a humorous commentary on the issue. As a result of our inability to be certain, it probably is. According to Musk, ‘sarcasm annoys him so much you can’t believe it’. But if you stop to consider it, his response is something that only a sarcastic person would say.

Musk has moved quickly since acquiring Twitter. Both Twitter’s policy chief Vijaya Gadde and CEO Parag Agrawal have already been let go. Additionally, he has manned a sort of war room inside of Twitter with his close friends, confidants, and Tesla engineers. Musk has also disclosed that Twitter would soon update its user authentication process and charge a $8 monthly premium for the Blue Tick. Musk tweeted in response to complaints over his decision to charge verified users: ‘To all complainers, please continue whining, but it will cost $8’.