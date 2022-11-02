Students tear down gender ‘segregation barrier’ during protests in Iran!

Iranian revolution, now in its seventh week, was sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman. By tearing down the cafeteria’s gender segregation barrier on Monday, the Hormozgan University students in Bandar Abbas sent a clear statement to the Khamenei administration.

Instantly drawing attention was the incident’s viral video on social media. Students of both sexes were spotted breaking down the wall separating them while screaming pro-freedom anthems as they crossed across. Online users praised the action with the following comment: ‘These youngsters are everything,’ one said, adding, ‘I was moved to tears by this. Regards for the Iranian people’.

Iran is a very traditional Islamic country. Gender segregation in public life has become standard since the Islamic republic was founded in 1979. Men and women are forced to keep their distance at institutions like hospitals, colleges, and schools in an effort to uphold the moral norms of the ideal Islamic society.

The protesters are expressing that such persecution is unacceptable by ripping down the barriers. The Iranian leadership, which at first dismissed the demonstrations, now appears uneasy. According to WION, the Iranian administration said on Monday that 1,000 individuals will stand trial in front of the public in Tehran, the nation’s capital, for their alleged participation in the demonstrations.

Iran’s head of the judiciary, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei, said: ‘Those who plan to oppose and overthrow the regime are reliant on foreigners and will be punished according to legal norms’. Iranian human rights groups claim that the demonstrations have touched more than 125 localities, resulted in at least 270 fatalities, and resulted in about 14,000 people being imprisoned.