‘Very little’ to do- not enough cases! CBI unit faces a unique problem

The anti-corruption unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Goa is dealing with a distinct issue. The five investigating officers, led by a superintendent of police, have admitted that they have ‘very little to do’. In a statement to the media on Wednesday, SP (CBI) Ashesh Kumar said, ‘Over the previous year, we have registered just three cases – two involving a loan scam within Canara Bank that was recorded by the bank itself and one instance of disproportionate assets that was submitted to us’.

‘We have not received a single allegation of bribery in the previous four years, and the most recent complaint was just received in 2018. Are we to imply that there is no corruption in Goa and that the state has become Ram Rajya?’ said Kumar. In addition to a vigilance awareness week being held nationwide by federal government entities, Kumar was speaking outside of it.

Only eight cases of corruption in the state are being investigated while 80 cases are being investigated by the CBI. The Goa High Court has turned over many cases to the agency for investigation, including the death of Swedish national Felix Dahl, who was allegedly murdered in south Goa in 2015. The CBI’s anti-corruption department can respond to charges of corruption against central government workers and organisations, including, among others, banks, insurance providers, and central government PSUs.