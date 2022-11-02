Visitors can’t leave Shanghai Disneyland due to Covid curbs!

Shanghai’s Disneyland abruptly stopped operating on Monday, October 31 in order to adhere to COVID-19 precautionary measures. Until a COVID-19 test returned with a negative result, all guests were ordered to stay within the park.

The park was declared closed to visitors and anyone who had been there after October 27 were instructed to take three COVID-19 tests within three days, according to the Shanghai government’s official WeChat account. It was confirmed in a statement that the amusement park’s main entrance and its environs, including its shop strip, will stay closed until further notice.

In order to contain sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks as winter approaches, officials have been closing venues and imposing longer temporary lockdowns on millions of people in cities and provinces all over China after cases on the mainland reached 2,898 on Sunday (30 October), surpassing 2,000 for a second straight day.