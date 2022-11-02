Woman doctor identifies the ministerial staff, accused in TVM museum sexual attack case

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Police have confirmed that Kuravankonam break-in attempt case accused had sexually assaulted a female doctor in the museum compound here. The complainant woman identified Santhosh during the identification parade held on Wednesday morning. Santhosh, the accused in both cases is working as a driver to irrigation minister Roshy Augustine’s private secretary.

On Tuesday, police arrested him over a case related to a break-in attempt at a house in Kuravankonam. Suspecting his involvement in the museum sexual assault case, police took the complainant woman to the police station and arranged an identification parade on Wednesday. He was tracked by the cops with the information on water authority’s car that he was driving, though he had masked the board of the vehicle. Santhosh was questioned on Tuesday night at Peroorkada police station. Police said that the accused tonsured his head after the sketch made by the cops was out.

As per the woman’s complaint, Santhosh sexually assaulted her during her morning walk on October 26. It is reported that he reached a house in Kuravankonam in the wee hours of the same day. He unleashed violence in the house and tried to break into another house in Kuravankonam. Police identified him after recovering CCTV visuals of the Innova car driven by him.

Meanwhile, Roshy Augustine’s office has directed the HR section under his ministry to terminate Santhosh,who had been working as the driver of Augustine’s private secretary and the direction comes in an apparent move to avoid the possible flak to the minister over the matter. Though Santhosh’s conduct at the office has been good, involving a person booked in a case of this kind will dent the reputation of the minister and his office, revealed the sources as hinting at the rationale behind the termination.