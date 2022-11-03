After Lula’s victory, supporters of Bolsonaro clamour for military intervention in Brazil

Following the election of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro organised protests on Wednesday to demand an intervention by the armed forces, a course of action that military experts think is improbable.

According to the country’s election commission, Lula received close to 51% of the vote on Sunday. Although his cabinet has started the transition, Bolsonaro has not yet publicly acknowledged the outcome. Lula will assume the presidency on January 1st.

On Wednesday, Bolsonaro’s supporters staged joyful demonstrations in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro while waving the yellow-and-green flag of Brazil over their shoulders, honking their horns, and yelling anti-Lula chants.

At a gathering outside an army barracks in Sao Paulo, Reinaldo da Silva, a 65-year-old retired government employee, stated, ‘We hope the army will interfere in this crisis, we know that those elections were illegitimate.’

‘I came today because I want Brazil to be free; the Brazilian people do not respond well to socialism.’