Australia invites miners to support indigenous rights

On Thursday, Australia encouraged its multibillion-dollar mining sector to back the government’s plans for a referendum to give the nation’s Indigenous people a seat in parliament.

The Labor Party led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is pushing for a referendum on including Indigenous people in the constitution and requiring their input on important decisions. This referendum is necessary to change the constitution.

During the general election in May, where it defeated the conservative Liberal-National coalition, Albanese’s Labor party pledged to establish an Indigenous voice in parliament.

At a global mining conference in Sydney, Australian Resources Minister Madeleine King stated, ‘This voice will provide a vehicle for First Nations people to more directly put forward their thoughts to parliament on topics that directly affect them such as the mining and cultural heritage protection.’