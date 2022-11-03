Europe has experienced the greatest temperature increase of any continent in last three decades

While the effects of climate change are felt throughout the world, Europe is not exempt. According to a World Meteorological Organization research, the continent has warmed more than twice as much as the rest of the world over the previous three decades.

The report noted that as the warming trend continues, extreme heat, wildfires, floods, and other climate change impacts would damage society, economies, and ecosystems. The region has seen the largest temperature increase of any continent in the last three decades.

The results were made public as part of the study entitled The State of the Climate in Europe, which was created in collaboration with the Copernicus Climate Change Service of the European Union.

The report follows a summer of extremes in Europe that included a record-breaking heatwave that hit the UK, caused Alpine glaciers to vanish, and warmed the waters of the Mediterranean.

‘Europe presents a live picture of a warming world and reminds us that even well-prepared societies are not safe from the impacts of extreme weather events. This year, like 2021, large parts of Europe have been affected by extensive heatwaves and drought, fuelling wildfires. In 2021, exceptional floods caused death and devastation,’ Secretary-General Prof. Petteri Taalas said.