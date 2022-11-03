Mother kills toddler daughters, commits suicide in Malappuram

Malappuram: A 26-year-old woman killed her two daughters and died by suicide at Kottakkal here on Thursday. The deceased are identified as Safwa (26) and her two children Marzeeha (4) and Mariyam (1). The incident took place in the wee hours of Thursday.

The woman’s husband Rasheedali found the trio dead and informed his neighbours. The reason behind the suicide and murders have not been found yet, and police officials informed that they have initiated a probe into the case. Bodies of the woman and children were shifted to a private hospital at Kottakkal.