South Korean parents bury victims of stampede while in tears and fury

The final words Jung Hae-moon heard his daughter say during a Saturday phone conversation when she declined an invitation to supper were, ‘Dad, I’m going out.’

Hours later, Jung Joo-hee, 30, was one of 156 people, most of them in their twenties, killed in the South Korean capital as they celebrated Halloween for the first time in three years without COVID restrictions.

The young woman’s ashes were interred on Thursday by her family in a serene family plot outside of Seoul, along with a sapling planted by her gravestone, flowers placed beside it, and a solemn ceremony that included prayers and tears.

‘Good sleep. Your parents will visit you,’ the family and his daughter’s pet poodle watched as Jung Hae-moon spoke.

When Jung Hae-moon heard about the accident on Saturday, he hurried to Itaewon, a neighbourhood with winding alleys lined with bars and shops, where he encountered commotion as distressed children roamed about in their Halloween costumes and rows of ambulances gathered patients.