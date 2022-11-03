UN women’s commission to be ‘removed’ from Iran amid protests!

In light of recent violence in the nation, the US said on Wednesday, November 2, that it will push to have Iran removed from the UN’s primary organisation promoting gender equality. No government that abuses women’s rights should have office in the UN or any other international body that upholds such rights, declared US Vice President Kamala Harris. Iran, according to her, is ineligible to have a board position. ‘ Iran has proved that it is unqualified to serve on this Commission via its rejection of women’s rights and harsh crackdown on its own people,’ Harris stated in her statement.

A month ago, when Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, died, violence erupted throughout Iran. Numerous protests have place all around the world after Amini’s death. According to reports, Amini was put in prison for defying Iran’s clothing code. Iran’s membership, according to US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, is a disgrace to the legitimacy of the panel. She continued by saying that the US fully supports her call for an independent, international investigation to hold Iranian authorities accountable for the carnage.

The systemic mistreatment of women in Iran is nothing new, she said, but the Iranian people’s fortitude has allowed the crimes done by the dictatorship to be exposed. In a UNSC meeting, Iran’s ambassador to the UN, Amir Saied Iravani, said that the US is intervening in Iranian foreign policy while running a disinformation campaign. He said that Iran has always been committed to advancing and defending human rights and that this commitment hasn’t changed.