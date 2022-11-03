Web 3.0 to be a game-changer for technology professionals and recent graduates

Today, Web 3.0 is the current buzzword in the technology industry. One needs to be aware of this ‘revolution’ in the digital age if they are to take advantage of the opportunities it presents.

This third generation of the internet is frequently referred to as a metaverse, or a shared virtual environment where digital reality is augmented electronically. It is not surprising that this industry would open up new channels of labour and connection with technology given the significant changes that this new version of the internet provides.

Companies from a variety of industries have been searching for top talent recently, particularly highly trained and talented individuals.

The necessity for professionals and even fresh graduates to upskill and become knowledgeable in technology-related areas is more important than ever given the fierce competition on the job market. In addition, it is important to support curricular development in this area.

The third generation of the internet, or Web 3.0, is already here. Within the next few years, Web 3.0 will have achieved global acclaim. But how does it change from the previous version? Web 3.0 and Web 2.0 differ significantly in that the latter is more immersive and interactive.

Web 3.0, within its purview, includes technologies like AI, Machine Learning, and Augmented Reality. Its driving force is Blockchain technology, a Decentralised Ledger System (DLT) that stores data across several thousands of computers simultaneously rather than just on one server. The technology allows systems to search for, generate, exchange, and link material. Web 3.0 will pave the way for a new world of technological innovations.