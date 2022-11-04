Alcohol-addicted monkey drinks beer, upsets vendors; Video

The Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh has a drunken monkey that is causing problems for the alcohol merchants there. Alcohol-dependent monkeys have been observed breaking into liquor stores and smuggling out bottles of alcohol. Even customers who buy from these stores have their booze bottles stolen by the monkey.

On social media, a video of the monkey drinking beer has gone viral. According to Rajendra Pratap Singh, the District Excise Officer, attempts are being undertaken to capture this monkey with the assistance of the Forest Department. The proprietor of a liquor store claimed that if any attempt is made to stop the monkey from stealing a bottle, it would become hostile.

A similar incident involving a monkey who was a ‘permanent customer’ at a liquor shop was reported from the Nawabganj neighbourhood on the Lucknow-Kanpur route. The client frequently purchased a bottle of beer for the monkey since he enjoyed cold beer so much. The monkey later developed an enlarged liver, which led to his death.