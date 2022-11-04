‘It won’t work,’ Congress criticises BJP for playing Hindutva card in Himachal

With only a few weeks till the extremely important Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the Congress attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday for allegedly using the Hindutva card in the state that is set to vote. Several party leaders attacked the BJP and claimed that it wouldn’t succeed in Himachal.

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, spoke to a crowd in the Kangra district of Himachal before Congress replied. ‘By the end of the year 2023, when the grand temple of Lord Ram is built in Shri Ayodhya ji, it will be the world’s largest temple, and it will be the nation’s temple of India,’ Adityanath said.

Along with mocking the grand old party, he questioned whether the Congress could have celebrated Diwali in the same manner as the BJP. ‘Would they have been able to build the Ram temple,’ Adityanath asked. In response to Adityanath’s comments, a number of Congress leaders slammed the saffron party. The wife of Veerbhadra Singh and a leading Congressman, Pratibha Singh, declared that ‘the BJP’s tactics will not work in Devbhoomi.’

Vikram Aditya Singh, Veerbhadra Singh’s son, also made a potshot at the BJP, ‘Himachal Pradesh is Shaktipeet, this is the Devbhoomi. It is the land of Devi and Debra’s. This will not work in Hill state . It was Veerbhadra government which brought anti-conversion bill in 2007. At the time, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) thanked us. We are Hindus and we go to temples. We also build temples but do not do politics over it. The fight in Himachal is on development.’